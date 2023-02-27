Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Selman Leichenger Edson Hsu Newman & Moore, formerly Selman Breitman, on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Financial Group subsidiary Great American E&S Insurance to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under a product liability policy, was filed by Gordon Tilden Thomas & Cordell on behalf of Oakdale Egg Farms Inc. The court action arises over a denial for claims for an accidental contamination. The case is 4:23-cv-05025, Oakdale Egg Farms, Inc v. Great American E&S Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 6:05 PM