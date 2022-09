Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zinober Diana & Monteverde on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over damages arising from a hurricane, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Oak Crest Preschool. The case is 8:22-cv-02219, Oak Crest Corp. v. Markel Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 6:00 PM