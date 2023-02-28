New Suit - Contract

Oak Cliff Recycling filed a petition to vacate an arbitration award on Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Roetzel & Andress, contends that the contractual liquidated damages awarded to respondent Dade Auctions in the underlying arbitration is a de facto penalty and therefore unenforceable under contract law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the respondent. The case is 3:23-cv-00399, Oak Cliff Recycling Inc. v. Dade Auctions Inc.

February 28, 2023, 6:04 PM