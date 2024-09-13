Dentons partner Bety Javidzad entered an appearance for Elite Creators LLC in a pending civil RICO class action. The suit, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, centers on 'Chatter Scams' on OnlyFans, in which management agencies hire workers who convince fans they are engaged in 'authentic' communication with a particular content creator. The court action further alleges that OnlyFans permits these scams because of the substantial revenue they yield for the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:24-cv-01655, N.Z. et al v. Fenix International Limited et al.
Internet & Social Media
September 13, 2024, 12:09 PM