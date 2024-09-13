Who Got The Work

Dentons partner Bety Javidzad entered an appearance for Elite Creators LLC in a pending civil RICO class action. The suit, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, centers on 'Chatter Scams' on OnlyFans, in which management agencies hire workers who convince fans they are engaged in 'authentic' communication with a particular content creator. The court action further alleges that OnlyFans permits these scams because of the substantial revenue they yield for the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:24-cv-01655, N.Z. et al v. Fenix International Limited et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2024, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

A. L.

B. L.

N. Z.

R. M.

S. M.

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

Defendants

Fenix International Limited

A.S.H. Agency

Behave Agency LLC

Boss Baddies LLC

Content X Inc

Elite Creators LLC

Fenix Internet LLC

Moxy Management

Unruly Agency LLC

Verge Agency Inc

defendant counsels

Dentons

Denton Durham Jones Pinegar

Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar, P.C.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Bird Marella Rhow Lincenberg Drooks And Nessim, LLP

Bird, Marella, Rhow, Lincenberg, Drooks And Nessim, LLP

Baker & Hostetler

Nature of Claim: 470/for civil RICO claims