News From Law.com

New York University Law School student Ryna Workman faces more fallout as the result of a message they posted blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks that occurred over the weekend. NYU Law's Student Bar Association posted a message late Tuesday to the law student body announcing that the SBA Board had voted to initiate the removal of Workman as SBA president.

Education

October 11, 2023, 3:16 PM

nature of claim: /