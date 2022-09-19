NYU Law Professor Nominated by Biden for Regulatory Post Dis...

News From Law.com

Law professor Richard Revesz earned just shy of $1 million from New York University, according to a financial disclosure released as part of his nomination for a post in the Biden administration. Revesz, a former clerk for Justice Thurgood Marshall, earned $991,097 from the university and $610,561 as the director of the American Law Institute, according to the disclosure. ALI is a nonprofit that publishes scholarly work geared toward clarifying and modernizing the legal system.

