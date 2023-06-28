Who Got The Work

Edward H. Rosenthal, Kimberly M. Maynard and Amanda Barkin from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz have stepped in to defend Northwell Health Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 15 in New York Southern District Court by Reed Smith on behalf of NYU Langone Health System and NYU Langone Hospitals, accuses the defendant of copying the plaintiffs’ advertising and media campaigns, creating a misleading impression that Northwell and NYU Langone are affiliated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, is 1:23-cv-05032, NYU Langone Health System et al v. Northwell Health, Inc.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 7:36 AM

