New Suit - Trademark

Reed Smith filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of NYU Langone Health System and an affiliate. The suit accuses defendant Northwell Health Inc. of copying the plaintiffs’ advertising and media campaigns, creating a misleading impression that Northwell and NYU Langone are affiliated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05032, NYU Langone Health System et al v. Northwell Health, Inc.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 9:59 AM

Plaintiffs

NYU Langone Health System

NYU Langone Hospitals

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Northwell Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims