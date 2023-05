News From Law.com

New York University experienced no new "injury" when New York City added zoning prohibitions against university-related property in the areas of NoHo and SoHo, a judge has ruled. NYU sued the city in April 2022, after City Council added use-related restrictions to a rezoning plan for the neighborhoods, including a bar on "college and university uses and student residence halls," per court papers.

May 22, 2023, 3:51 PM

