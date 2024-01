News From Law.com

At the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) Presidential Summit 2024 titled "Legal Landscape: Navigating the Ethical, Regulatory and Practical Challenges," panelists who were former judges spoke about the incredible potential of generative AI to transform legal, but also its drawbacks and unknowns.

AI & Automation

January 19, 2024, 4:56 PM

