In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting affirmative action at colleges and universities, the New York State Bar Association has launched a task force led by a former U.S. Attorney General, a former Homeland Security Secretary, sitting justices, and major law firm and corporate chairs and legal counsel that aims to "develop strategies" to help "preserve diversity" on campuses and in workplaces.

New York

July 03, 2023, 1:55 PM

