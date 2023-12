News From Law.com

The Association of Surrogate's and Supreme Court Reporters Within the City of New York (ASSCR) filed a grievance with The New York State Unified Court System on behalf of court reporter Randy Berkowitz, whose court part assignment was changed following his interaction with Trump on April 4. UCS says the issue impugned the court system's impartiality and cannot be arbitrated under under the collective bargaining agreement between UCS and ASSCR.

New York

December 05, 2023, 2:53 PM

