New York's highest court is adopting a rule change that could reduce its reliance on substitute jurists. In wake of the New York Court of Appeals using three Appellate Division judges for arguably two of its biggest appeals since December, the court will limit its acceptance of amicus briefs going forward, according to a notice to the bar on April 23.

April 29, 2024, 5:14 PM

