New York's top court heard arguments on Tuesday as to whether state courts can hear personal injury claims against New Jersey's public transit system, or if they're shielded by the interstate sovereign immunity doctrine Katherine L. Pringle, a litigation partner in Friedman Kaplan, made the case that the New Jersey state agency could not be sued in New York.

Transportation & Logistics

September 10, 2024, 5:50 PM