Dean S. Kristy, Marie Caroline Bafus, and Jay L. Pomerantz from Fenwick & West have stepped in to represent SentinelOne, a cybersecurity platform, CEO Tomer Weingarten and CFO David Bernhard in a pending securities class action. The action, filed June 16 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Wohl & Fruchter, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting, which led to the annualized recurring revenue being overstated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:23-cv-02982, Nyren v. SentinelOne, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
August 22, 2023, 11:44 AM