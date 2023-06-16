SentinelOne, a cybersecurity platform that employs AI in threat detection and response, CEO Tomer Weingarten and CFO David Bernhardt were hit with a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Wohl & Fruchter, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting, which led to the annualized recurring revenue being overstated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02982, Nyren v. SentinelOne, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
June 16, 2023, 6:59 PM