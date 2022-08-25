NYC Municipal Workers Ask SCOTUS to Block Vaccine Mandate | ...

News From Law.com

A New York City police detective, on behalf of himself and similarly situated municipal workers, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate while his case is on appeal in federal court. Anthony Marciano, a 10-year department veteran who served during the early stages of the pandemic, told the court he is refusing "coerced, informed consent" to the vaccine mandate because, among other reasons, he acquired natural immunity when he was exposed to the virus as a front-line worker.

August 25, 2022, 1:03 PM