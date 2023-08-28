NYC Judge Who Cursed at Double-Parked Teacher Accepts Admoni...

News From Law.com

A New York judge who admitted she cursed at a teacher who forced her to wait in traffic should be admonished, a state judicial watchdog said Monday. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced the recommendation against Judge Jill Epstein, a civil court judge in Kings County, stemming from an encounter that occurred the morning of April 1, 2022. The commission said she improperly exerted her position on the bench during the minor traffic incident in Brooklyn.

New York

August 28, 2023, 2:01 PM

