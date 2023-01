News From Law.com

Attorney Rachel Kaufman has been appointed the Law Department's new chief of E-Discovery Division, New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix announced. In 2022, the E-Discovery Division assisted on almost 500 active matters, according to the office. That included collecting numerous terabytes of data, processing tens of millions of files, and producing hundreds of thousands of documents.

New York

January 31, 2023