NYC Bar Proposal Would Formally Allow Fee Sharing With Litig...

Leaders at the New York City Bar Association this month unveiled amendments to the state's professional conduct rules that would formally permit non-lawyer financers to receive a portion of fees recovered in litigation, provided that the lawyers maintain professional independence and notify clients of third-party involvement. The proposed changes to Rule 5.4, published April 5 by the New York City Bar Association's professional responsibility committee, would allow a lawyer to pledge security interests in unrecovered legal fees to a non-lawyer, including a financing company.

April 09, 2024, 4:33 PM

