News From Law.com

The Frick Collection, one of New York City's premier art museums, has appointed Pace University General Counsel Alexis Sandler to lead its legal department. She'd been with New York City-based Pace seven months. Before that, she spent nearly nine years as associate general counsel of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 27, 2022, 5:24 AM