NYC Appeals Ruling in Construction Bidding Case That Opponen...

New York City's recently-adopted guidelines for soliciting joint bids for infrastructure projects that include interference with utilities violates the law and could end up costing the city millions in lawsuits, argues the New York Road Contractors Association, which scored a partial victory in its own lawsuit challenging the city's joint bidding practices for public projects that require interference with privately-owned utilities. A judge found that the city's bidding scheme violates state law and the city is appealing the ruling.

April 18, 2023, 5:53 PM

