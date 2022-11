Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lapidus Knudsen PC removed a lawsuit against Uber, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company and Jacob Mullikin to Texas Western District Court on Friday. The complaint, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the McMinn Law Firm on behalf of Alex Nyambangi. The case is 1:22-cv-01242, Nyambangi v. Progressive Casuality Insurance Company et al.