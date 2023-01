News From Law.com

Thomas P. Valet, a partner at Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo, was officially sworn in as president of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association on Jan. 19. NYSTLA has been at the forefront of advocating for passage of the Grieving Families Act, which aims to update New York's wrongful death law, which was passed in 1847.

New York

January 27, 2023, 11:08 AM