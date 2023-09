News From Law.com

The New York Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Sept. 12 from an ousted upstate judge who brandished his loaded handgun at a Black defendant. Whitehall Town and Village Justice Robert Putorti, who seeks to be reinstated, admitted he told others about the incident. But his attorney is arguing that his retelling of the incident had been misinterpreted.

New York

September 01, 2023, 1:49 PM

