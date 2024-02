News From Law.com

New York's top court has unanimously rejected a COVID-related, business interruption appeal brought by a Texas-based operator of seven restaurant brands that had sued its insurer. The New York Court of Appeals had been charged with answering whether "the actual, suspected, or threatened presence of COVID-19″ in the restaurants had caused direct physical loss or damage to the properties.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 15, 2024, 11:15 AM

nature of claim: /