News From Law.com

The names have emerged as candidates for the lone available state Supreme Court judgeship in the Fourth Judicial District in northeast New York. Paul Davenport, an attorney with Whiteman Osterman & Hanna in Albany, is expected to be Republicans' pick at the party's Fourth Judicial District Convention in Schenectady on Aug. 15, Brett Eby, its convener, confirmed to the New York Law Journal on Wednesday.

New York

July 26, 2023, 6:13 PM

nature of claim: /