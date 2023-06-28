NY Sues Centers for Care Nursing Homes for Fraud, Patient Ne...

News From Law.com

Four Centers for Care nursing homes in New York allegedly swindled taxpayers of more than $83 million, while woefully neglecting its residents, one of whom died, state Attorney General Letitia James said as she outlined her lawsuit against the company. The owners and operators of the Bronx-based company siphoned millions of dollars in upfront profits from the nursing homes through inflated rents, loans and payments for no-show jobs, the lawsuit—which targets Beth Abraham Center in the Bronx, Buffalo Center, Holliswood Center in Queens, and Martine Center in White Plains of Westchester County—alleges.

Government

June 28, 2023, 4:55 PM

nature of claim: /