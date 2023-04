Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cowan Logistics to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Aboulafia Law Firm on behalf of NY Stone Manhattan, seeks over $300,000 for the delivery of damaged stone products. The case is 1:23-cv-02850, NY Stone Manhattan, LLC v. Cowan Logistics, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

April 06, 2023, 5:47 AM

Plaintiffs

NY Stone Manhattan, LLC

Plaintiffs

Aboulafia Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Cowan Logistics, LLC

defendant counsels

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby

nature of claim: 890/