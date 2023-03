News From Law.com

After the next short list of candidates for the New York Court of Appeals comes out, t.wo bar groups with significant memberships won't be part of a combined screening process. A 10-member Unified Bars Screening Coalition has said it will continue to work in unison to screen and announce the individual ratings of judicial candidates. But the NYSBA and NYSTLA have said they will stand apart.

March 23, 2023, 1:26 PM

