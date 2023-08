News From Law.com

New York's largest bar group said it applauds retired Court of Appeals Judge Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick's appointment as the state court system's independent monitor to combat racial bias. Ciparick succeeds former Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David as the independent monitor to oversee the implementation of recommendations contained in a 2020 report.

