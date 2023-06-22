NY State Bar Association Forms Task Force on Homelessness an...

News From Law.com

The New York State Bar Association has launched a task force on homelessness consisting of nearly three dozen members, as it says it views the matter as a legal issue since it impacts and draws on the resources of the criminal justice system, as well as family, housing, mental health and drug courts. The Task Force on Homelessness and The Law will examine the impact of homelessness and explore ways that governments can intervene to reduce the number of people living on the streets, the bar said in a statement.

June 22, 2023, 11:49 AM

