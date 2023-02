News From Law.com

The New York State Bar Association president said Tuesday she's appointed a special committee to examine the selection of judges for the New York Court of Appeals. The announcement comes in the wake of the state Senate's history-making rejection of Justice Hector LaSalle, who was Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice to serve as chief judge of New York's highest court. The group is expected to study judicial independence as well as the advise and consent process.

New York

February 28, 2023, 11:53 AM