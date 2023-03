News From Law.com

A bill that would make it harder for past presidents to avoid state prosecution if accused of criminal wrongdoing has garnered the approval of New York's upper legislative branch. The Senate passed the No Citizen is Above the Law Act (S.151), 40-21, on Wednesday, and it has been moved to the state Assembly for its consideration. .

New York

March 23, 2023, 1:20 PM

