An investment and asset management company is seeking judgment against New York real estate firm Deco Tower Associates, alleging the entity is in breach of a $25 million loan. The motion for summary judgment in lieu of a complaint was filed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court. The plaintiff is real estate loan portfolio SIG CRE 2023 Venture LLC, acting through Rialto Capital Advisors.

Real Estate

July 17, 2024, 3:36 PM