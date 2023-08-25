NY Man Sentenced to 3 Months in Prison for Threats to Rep. M...

News From Law.com

A New York man will serve three months in prison for making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Joseph Morelli, 51, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Syracuse after pleading guilty in February to threatening Greene in several calls to her Washington, D.C., office in 2022. Prosecutors said Morelli left a voicemail at Greene's office on March 3, 2022 stating, "I'm gonna have to take your life into my own hands."

District of Columbia

August 25, 2023, 6:32 PM

