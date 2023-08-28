NY Lobbying, at $331M Is Overwhelming, Elections Attorney Sa...

News From Law.com

New York's revamped ethics watchdog said Monday that the state broke the bank in 2022 in political lobbying, the engines behind campaigns and proposed changes to law. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government's first annual report released on Monday set lobbyist spending in 2022 at more than $331.5 million, eclipsing the prior mark of $298 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic began. The commission said the height of spending came on the backdrop of its 30-fold expansion of an ethics training requirement for state employees.

Government

August 28, 2023, 3:42 PM

nature of claim: /