News From Law.com

Litigator Thomas Moore says that "unsullied credibility" helped his team secure a $96 million verdict last week against a Canadian transportation company whose negligence caused the death of a father and son from New Jersey. Attorney Thomas Moore of Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore secured the award in a case where a Canadian trucking company's vehicle caused the death of a New Jersey father and son.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 3:49 PM

nature of claim: /