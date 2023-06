News From Law.com

A bill meant to remove the century-old requirement that attorneys admitted to practice in New York maintain a brick-and-mortar office in the Empire State has passed both legislative branches, with the state Assembly's 94-54 vote in the affirmative. State bar leaders welcomed the bill as a modernization that would remove unnecessary burdens.

June 08, 2023, 5:10 PM

