A bill that would lift the population-based cap on New York trial court judges will be back in front of lawmakers in 2024. Assemblyman Alex Bores, D-Manhattan, released a statement about his sponsorship of the "No Cap Act," whose Senate version passed in a 44-14 vote in May, but stalled in committee during the Assembly's 2023 session.

December 29, 2023, 3:31 PM

