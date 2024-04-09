NY Judge Rules Reinsurer Must Complete $227 Million Acquisit...

News From Law.com

Commercial reinsurance carrier Fleming Intermediate Holdings must complete its $227 million acquisition of JRG Reinsurance Ltd., a judge has ruled. The decision from Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Andrea Masley, of the Commercial Division, is a win for Bermuda-based insurance holding company James River Group Holdings. James River is represented in the action by Susan Gittes of Debevoise & Plimpton. Fleming is represented by Nicholas Crowell and Francesa Brody of Sidley Austin.

April 09, 2024, 4:38 PM

