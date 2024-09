News From Law.com

A New York judge abruptly resigned amid a state probe of sexual misconduct, berating of court personnel, and dismissing traffic tickets for his friends and their relatives, the state's judicial watchdog said on Friday. Former Peekskill City Court Judge Reginald J. Johnson tendered his resignation on Aug. 29, as a result of the misconduct probe, agreeing to never again seek judicial office.

September 20, 2024, 3:57 PM