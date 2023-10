News From Law.com

Deferred balances should be included as part of the call price during consensual termination of residential-backed mortgage securities (RMBS), a New York judge has ruled. In a win for RMBS investors, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok of the Commercial Division found that petitioners must recalculate the amount paid by trust servicers in instances involving the "clean up call" provisions.

October 04, 2023, 5:17 PM

