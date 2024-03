News From Law.com

Housing rights attorneys are keeping tabs on a bipartisan bill package aimed at cracking down on squatting in New York, after recent lobbying in Albany. One proposal would elevate squatting to a criminal misdemeanor punishable by 90 days in jail, while also giving landlords an extra two weeks to prove, prior to launching an eviction proceeding, that the occupant is trespassing.

