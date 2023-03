News From Law.com

A committee that vets judicial applicants for New York's highest court gave a shortlist of chief judge candidates to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday, just five weeks after Senate Democrats rejected her initial nominee. The commission said it garnered 54 applicants, 13 more than November's then record 41 applicants.

March 24, 2023, 12:48 PM

