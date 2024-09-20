NY Government Asks Appellate Court to Lift Injunction on Law...

News From Law.com

Lawyers for New York government are asking an appellate court to lift a preliminary injunction on the looming $35,000 annual cap on outside income lawmakers may earn as a result of reform scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. The Empire State attorneys say a lower court should have thrown out a partisan lawsuit filed in February against the state government, its ethics watchdog and other defendants, since none of the plaintiff's have experienced actual harm from a measure yet to have been carried out.

September 20, 2024, 2:49 PM