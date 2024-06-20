NY Gov. Signs Laws Placing Curbs on Social Media Fed to Chil...

News From Law.com

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed groundbreaking legislation on Thursday intended to protect children from social media feeds which have resulted in addiction, mental health issues and even suicide. The Safe for Kids Act, which takes effect 180 days after the state attorney promulgates rules and regulations, will prohibit companies from allowing anyone younger than 18 to access social media feeds without parental consent. Backers of the measure expect California to follow suit, and hope similar laws will be adopted nationally. Meanwhile, New York's Child Data Protection Act, which takes effect in a year, will prohibit platforms from collecting or using personal data of minors without consent, and mandate safeguards for the sale or disclosure of personal data. Roy Hadley, special counsel with Morris Manning & Martin in Georgia, said these moves could spark a trend of states setting limits on social media platforms.

Technology

June 20, 2024, 5:08 PM

nature of claim: /