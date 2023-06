News From Law.com

A New York legislative bill aiming to void non-compete agreements and prohibit employers from seeking them in the financial capital of the world are raising a number of concerns for employment lawyers. Passed by both houses of the legislature and headed to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the bill would entitle workers to court relief based simply on the presence of a non-compete agreement, regardless of whether it's enforced or intended to be used.

June 26, 2023, 5:49 PM

