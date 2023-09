News From Law.com

Beginning in January, New York voters will be able to cast early ballots by mail for any reason as part of a 10-bill voting rights package signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.Beginning in January, New York voters will be able to cast early ballots by mail for any reason as part of a 10-bill voting rights package signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, The law prompted an immediate lawsuit to block its effects.

September 20, 2023, 5:52 PM

