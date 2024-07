News From Law.com

Surrogate court judges in New York have sole authority to appoint their courts' chief clerks, not the Office of Court Administration, according to a recent decision by a Buffalo trial court judge. The decision dealt a blow to OCA's position that a constitutional amendment in 1978 unified the court system, and placed nonjudicial employees under the authority and auspices of the chief judge and his top administrative judge.

New York

July 16, 2024, 5:29 PM